To build housing, get rid of red tape

Young families cannot afford to buy a home in western Montana to live and raise the next generation of Montanans. If readers want to have their children and grandchildren around for Christmas every year, then housing costs have to come down.

From the 2020 Missoula Housing Report, obtaining a home in Missoula County is out of reach for most people. To purchase a median priced home of $315,000 in 2019, you would need an income of $98,000 to afford that home. Meanwhile, the actual median income for a two-person household was only $58,000. A median-income household cannot afford a median-priced home in Missoula.

There is a fear of population growth stampeding the state, as seen in surrounding states. Thus, we see growth stymied in Missoula County, a place where it takes up to five to seven years for a new subdivision to be approved. This red tape needs to go, as it creates a lack of housing inventory for buyers.

Restricting housing growth only prevents the next generation of Montanans from being able to afford to live here. Until new single family home builds increase, wave goodbye to your children and grandchildren, say hello to your new neighbors from out of state.

Damon Leishman,

St. Ignatius

