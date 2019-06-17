Not meaning to rain on anyone’s parade but I have had the opportunity to witness the impact of the lime colored scooters in Scottsdale, Arizona. While I think they are a great mode of transportation and certainly a lot of fun, they can be a hazard not only to the riders but automobiles in general. Not to mention people tend to just drop them wherever which creates a problem for people trying to navigate through our tight and dangerous downtown corridor. As long as the city council understands the hazards and pitfalls associated with these lime bikes then far be it for me to rain on anyone’s parade.
Mike Boehme,
Missoula