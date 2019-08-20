I am a baby boomer, near the end of a fortunate group who have failed in many ways.
I attended the University of Montana briefly and Montana State where I received a degree. I was able to earn enough with summer work, along with a small amount in federal loans, at very low interest rates, along with grants to make my way to a career. I began college in the late 1970s and graduated in 1982. I graduated during a recession and was unable to find employment for eight months, yet was able to find a job. The loan debt from my higher education was quickly paid off within the first year or two of work.
Overall, nearly everything was much better than today, and those slightly older had it even better. What is the difference? Ronald Reagan’s rise and blind acceptance within an ungrateful country.
We need to ditch Reagan’s neoliberalism once and for all. The common man and women must realize that things can be better. The country is in a downward spiral, and we need true leadership with vision, not division and hatred. The answer was FDR’s.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula