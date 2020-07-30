You have permission to edit this article.
Tobacco is more deadly than ever before

Tobacco is more deadly than ever before

480,000 American die from tobacco related causes each year. That’s more than 1,300 people every day. That’s the equivalent of 20 fully loaded schools crashing every day, with no survivors. Tobacco use kills more than AIDS, obesity, alcohol, car accidents, illegal drugs, murders and suicides COMBINED.

Vaping is the newest tobacco craze. While the jury is still out, vaping has many of the same dangers as does traditional tobacco. Preliminary data is pointing towards a strong link between tobacco and COVID-19. Tobacco has always been expensive and dangerous. Today, it’s more deadly than ever before.

Wade Stout,

Tobacco Prevention Specialist,

Cascade City-County Health Department

Great Falls  

