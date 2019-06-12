The New Colossus
Not like a mighty woman astride two lands,
with liberty aloft in glowing flame;
white-chiseled marble celebrates superior fame;
a president in stone, erect to stand,
denying asylum laws and ripe with bans,
with cages fashioned rudely, victims blamed,
spurning difference, poverty, demeaning some as dames,
separating kids from kin, with little hands.
"Keep dreamers down, no Muslim dare be free,
if black or brown, you carry criminal lore.
So, huddle masses at my feet before me,
you wretched refuse fleeing gangs and war.
Send these, the tempest-tost back home, and see;
I raise my boot before the golden door."
Bruce Russell Sr.,
Missoula