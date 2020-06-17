Tolerance for constitutional rights

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Katie and I took a stroll down by the courthouse the other day because I wanted to see for myself what all the fuss was about that we've seen in the media. At first, Katie was very intimidated by all the commotion, people waving signs, and loud voices.

Katie is sensitive. I'm sure she wondered why she couldn't enjoy a quiet stroll on this very public property. Why should she have to put up with being intimidated by protesters?

I told Katie that she needed to suck it up — that these people were exercising the constitutional right to assemble and speak that we have all reserved for ourselves — all of us. With a bit of exposure, Katie got used to the crowd and noise.

It is exactly the same for those concerned about people with firearms. There are a lot of firearms in Montana. There is also a constitutional right for those. If you fear firearms, it's probably time for you become acculturated by taking a firearm safety class. If you cannot get into a tolerant comfort zone about this important constitutional right, perhaps Montana is not a good fit for you.

Gary Marbut,

Missoula

