 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tom France understands Montana

Tom France understands Montana

{{featured_button_text}}

In House District 94, where I live, the candidates are Tom France and Karen Sherman. Tom has legal and political qualifications, plans and a proven track record of bringing Montanans with conflicting views together to get things done. Karen Sherman has put forth no plans and no ideas about anything, much less working across the aisle.

My mailbox is littered with cards printed by outside dark money groups who want to make sure that Republicans of any stripe, qualified or ignorant, experienced or not, dominate the legislature so they can gerrymander our districts and preserve their dominance. Karen Sherman will blindly follow instructions from these people. Tom is no puppet. Unlike the accusations in the stupid brochures that he will be “taking marching orders” from Nancy Pelosi, Tom is an independent thinker. Nancy Pelosi is not running for office in Montana and she has no influence here, or on Tom France.

I partnered with Tom owning a ranch in Petroleum County. Tom and I have hunted birds across Montana for 45 years, meeting many wonderful and welcoming landowners across this great state. Tom understands Montana.

Randall Cox,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Reject Steve Bullock
Letters

Reject Steve Bullock

Hanoi Jane (Fonda) was a traitor to our American heroes. These heroes, prisoners in the Hanoi Hilton during the Vietnam War, were tortured (so…

Mask mandate is not working
Letters

Mask mandate is not working

Our wonderful health department is acting like a twin to Governor Newsom in California. Too often I feel like I live in Maskoula, California. …

Shame on tattlers
Letters

Shame on tattlers

Way to go you good samaritans! The Stasi would be happy to have you. Do you get a big hit of dopamine when you call the health department to t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News