Tom France understands Montana

In House District 94, where I live, the candidates are Tom France and Karen Sherman. Tom has legal and political qualifications, plans and a proven track record of bringing Montanans with conflicting views together to get things done. Karen Sherman has put forth no plans and no ideas about anything, much less working across the aisle.

My mailbox is littered with cards printed by outside dark money groups who want to make sure that Republicans of any stripe, qualified or ignorant, experienced or not, dominate the legislature so they can gerrymander our districts and preserve their dominance. Karen Sherman will blindly follow instructions from these people. Tom is no puppet. Unlike the accusations in the stupid brochures that he will be “taking marching orders” from Nancy Pelosi, Tom is an independent thinker. Nancy Pelosi is not running for office in Montana and she has no influence here, or on Tom France.