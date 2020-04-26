Tom Winter's leadership needed in Congress

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana only gets one member of Congress and right now our U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte is more interested in his stock portfolio than responding to this crisis. He’s done nothing to help Montanans and is proving that he’s only out for himself.

Two candidates running to replace him — on each side of the aisle — have raised over $1 million after already being rejected by Montana’s voters last general election. They are already acting like D.C. politicians. Silent on policy, connected to big money and absent in leadership.

Then there’s Tom Winter. He’s been running for over a year on a comprehensive policy platform that fights for Montana’s working families. He has plans for health care for all, universal child care, and student loan debt relief — to name a few.

When the pandemic came, Winter put politics on hold and got to work for us. He spent campaign money and resources on acquiring personal protective equipment (PPE) for Montana’s frontline workers. He donated respirator masks to rural hospitals, fire departments, sheriff’s offices, tribal health clinics, coroners and anyone in dire need.

State Rep. Tom Winter is the leader we need in Congress. Vote for him June 2.

Margy Bartley,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0