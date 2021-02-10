Too many people stomping on others

I’m almost ashamed to be a fourth-generation Montanan. I grew up with the belief that everyone had the right to personal liberty earned by personal responsibility.

Now, I’m seeing “every man for himself.” I’m seeing too many people choosing to stomp hard on women, people of color, and especially those who struggle financially on a totally inadequate minimum wage.

I’m not seeing any sense of “for the common good.” We, and our elected representatives, should have a common goal; that of improving the lives of everyone. I repeat, everyone.

We have allowed dismantling of environmental protections. We have supported cutting access to health care. We have disregarded science. To those who support those policies, I say, shame on you!

I want clean air, land and water. I want health care for myself and everyone else. I don’t support profit for just a few above the health and well-being of all others. I want our leaders to listen to real scientists and doctors. I want legislation that makes sense, not more nonsense. I want cooperation across the aisle.

I want to move forward. I want to choose unity over division. I want a better Montana.

Susan Evans,

Polson

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0