Too many still gathering in groups

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local people, especially in Lolo, are not listening to Gov. Steve Bullock's message from a week ago, after it was issued.

Every day between approximately 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and after 11 p.m. until 2 a.m., people on Lakeside Drive, between Farm Lane and Tyler Way, are running vehicles every five minutes. Three to five walking and bicycle-riding by house either sidewalk or drive, approximately two to six people with no masks and children on bikes or walking groups of four or more within a foot of each other.

I do not understand why parents or anyone does not have common sense to listen to government rules and regulations (stay-at-home order) suggested last week, March 27. Have parents and common people not been listening?

I think God was stomping down the other day with the 6.5 earthquake on human beings to get their act together and listen and use common sense!

Eugene True,

Lolo

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0