So it appears that the number of coronavirus cases and deaths is finally starting to level off or, perhaps, hopefully, beginning to go down.

So what does the genius in Helena do? He rescinds the mandatory mask-wearing order!

For me, this is the equivalent of the fire department responding to a house fire and the fire chief saying, "The fire is almost under control. Let's turn off the water, pack up and go back to the station."

This decision is pure lunacy.

Norm Meyers,

Florence

