Tort reform needed

It has been over a decade since Howard Dean admitted why there was not one word of tort reform in "ObamaCare." It had everything to do with money grubbing by trial lawyers. Thanks to the Democrats and Steve Bullock, this glaring fault in Obama's efforts to nationalize our health care remains firmly in place.

It is estimated that tort reform in our medical system would save 25% on medical costs. Doctors would no longer have to practice “defensive medicine" to protect themselves from one of the Democrats' largest donors — trial lawyers. Indeed, it was reported by the Center for Responsive Politics that 97% of political contributions from the nation's trial lawyers go to Democrats. Blocking any hope of reform is in the Democratic Party's interest, and in Steve Bullock, know they have a reliable ally.

Steve Bullock recently collected $628, 000 from law firms to support his Senate campaign. Another $7 million for Bullock’s campaign has been raised through Sen. Chuck Schumer and Barack Obama as they purchase his loyalty to their agenda.

We can do better! Vote Steve Daines in November, and put the citizens in charge, not the lawyers.

Cynthia Waterman,

Big Arm

