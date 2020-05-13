Tourist contribution may be lower than predicted

Currently on the ballot is a request for a 2 cent/gallon gas tax within Missoula County. This is projected to bring in an additional $400,000 for each the city and county. It has been touted as a way to get tourists to contribute to our infrastructure needs.

Let's examine that. By city/county estimates, non-Missoula consumers will contribute about 40%. So 40% of $400,000 (for the city) is $160,000. I believe that is generous, as COVID-19 will affect tourism. Further, Ravalli, Lake and Granite county commuters will likely make it a point to fill up before getting to Missoula. Therefore, it is likely that tourism will contribute closer to $80,000-$100,000 per year.

Is that enough of a value added to impose a new tax on Missoula residents year-round? New taxes rarely go away and normally find a way to increase over time.

While this new tax may only be "around $20 per person per year," it is on top of all the other "only about $20 per person per year" taxes, bonds and levies that Missoula has imposed over the years.

Therefore, I voted "no."

Tony Cate,

Missoula

