This is in response to your recent opinion piece by George Ochenski on May 27: "Note to tourists: Enjoy Montana, don’t destroy Montana.”
Ochenski, as a big fan of Montana’s wilderness and a tourist who enjoys regular visits to Glacier National Park, I agree that tourists need to behave and play a part in preserving the natural resources of your great state. Sadly, many lack common sense, as you described.
But I’m also someone who has done extensive reading on Glacier National Park, the history of the area’s first nations, and the current controversies over allowing grizzly bears to be hunted again (i.e., the battle between environmentally responsible Montanans like you and bloodthirsty ranchers and hunters in your state, as well as in other Rocky Mountain states). I would like to point out an omission in your article:
The greatest threat to Montana’s abundant public lands and resources are Montanans, not tourists. (Ryan Zinke, anyone?!)
Likewise, in my state of Minnesota — also harboring abundant public lands and resources — we have some troubles with out-of-state tourists, but the greatest threat to our wilderness areas and outdoor recreation are my fellow Minnesotans. To wit: many northern residents are salivating over the ever-growing prospect opening mining near the amazing but fragile Boundary Water Canoe Area Wilderness (and other areas). We are losing the battle.
Thank you for your consideration for more balance in future pieces on this topic. I believe our home state media outlets decrying our own internal betrayal of our natural resources would stimulate our states’ own residents to take heed of the biggest threats and do more to protect our resources than admonishing tourists who — let’s face it — are not likely to read local newspapers (e.g., I came across your piece via CounterPunch.org).
Martin Schoen,
St. Paul, Minnesota