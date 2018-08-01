Thank you, Senator John Tester, for your informative letter "Defending Montana from a harmful trade war" to the Missoulian on Aug. 1. I am very concerned about our farmers and their land being taken over by corporations.
A hundred years ago only two percent of Americans were not farmers and ranchers. Now for the flip side. Yes, now only two percent of our people are working the land and producing our food. Think. If tariffs cause our agriculture persons to leave the land, who will own it, work it and feed us?
I think back to the 50s and 60s when we shopped on Main Street where stores were mom and pop stores, with a few locally owned chain stores but not corporation owned stores.
Today most farm persons have a mortgage which means that the banks will take the fields if they can not make the payments.
The two percent of the persons who control 98% of our nation's weather will be right in line to buy up the farms and ranches. Then we will have corporate farms and ranches. Who will produce our potatoes, wheat, vegetables, and meat? What will we pay for the food? Who will care if we eat or not?
I am hoping that persons will write a rebuttal to this letter explaining how silly and faulted my reasoning is on this topic of trade wars and who will win.
Patricia E. Waylett,
Missoula