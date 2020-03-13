Traditional activism no longer enough

In “Must everything change” (guest column, Mar. 6), Ethel MacDonald, citing Naomi Klein, notes that “climate change is the wake-up call that capitalism, based on growth of production, profit and consumerism, is unsustainable. We must change.”

MacDonald acknowledges that change isn’t easy, but the alternative is an unlivable world. This is indisputable. Until we wean ourselves from our fossil fuels dependency, rising atmospheric temperatures will make life as we know it just a memory.

As Montanans, we can insist on a carbon-neutral state with sole reliance on sustainable energy sources like solar and wind. To this end, MacDonald urges us toward activism. We are well beyond the point in time, however, when we can rely on the efforts of traditional activists alone to affect political and economic change.

Whether or not we consider ourselves an activist, a livable future is dependent on every person’s willingness to take a stand. Not a single aspect of our society is immune from the need for an honest evaluation of what fuels the destructive path we travel.