It would seem that stop signs, red lights, speed limits to include school zones are merely a suggestion in Missoula. Turn signals, if and when in use, may or may not indicate the intentions of the driver. Observe the number of vehicles that accelerate through the lights on Reserve and Third or Reserve and South Avenue. You'll be amazed and should be terrified!
Why? In my opinion, the money spent on a heated bridge on South Reserve, which I personally have never seen a human use, could have been better allocated to have a better staffed police force. This is but one of the expenditures that could have been put forth.
Please don't say that money comes from a different "bucket." That's like telling your wife and kids they'll have to go hungry for a few days because the money available is allocated for video rentals.
John Rasmussen,
Missoula