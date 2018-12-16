I am writing in response to a Dec. 5 letter written by Ian Lange.
I agree with Lange. It is my opinion that Missoula's traffic problems are caused not by poor street layout and traffic control but by Missoula drivers.
Missoula drivers are inattentive, but most of all they flout the traffic control devices. Every time I go out I see people blocking intersections and running red lights. What I don't see is a police presence ticketing people who break the traffic laws.
If the police don't have time to stop and ticket people then Missoula should have cameras at intersections that would identify lawbreakers and send them an automatic ticket.
William Ellen,
Missoula