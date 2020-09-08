 Skip to main content
Traffic study makes 'ludicrous' assumptions

The developer’s traffic study for rezoning at 2920 Expo Parkway makes assumptions that appear ludicrous to people who drive lower Grant Creek Road.

Only 166 vehicles are assumed to exit the proposed apartment complex of 950 units during peak rush hour. New residents going to work, going to Starbucks, taking children to school, getting groceries, will generate only 166 trips? Right now, traffic backs up 900 to 1,500 feet behind the traffic light at I-90.

An ongoing project adding two 145-foot additional southbound lanes will help, but those lanes will hold only seven or eight 16- to 20-foot vehicles. No new northbound lanes are planned to access Starbucks, Town Pump, three motels and two restaurants and there is no room for additional lanes.

The Interstate 90 signal operates on a 130-second cycle. Who can believe, as asserted by the developer, that adding hundreds of vehicles would increase southbound delay by only one second? And what about those people coming home at night and trying to turn left across a busy road, with no signals?

When our new neighbors cannot get out of side streets onto Grant Creek Road each morning, expect “road rage.” City councilors cannot approve this ill-advised rezoning.

Randall "RT" Cox,

Missoula

