I never met Erika Kruger, 16, of Helena who died in a single-vehicle crash last Wednesday (April 24) night near Drummond, according to news reports. Now, I never will. She died at the scene “from blunt force trauma,” having been thrown from the vehicle. She was not wearing her seat belt.
My heart goes out to her family and friends, who will never see her grow to become a mature young woman. A precious life snuffed out because, for whatever reason, she chose not to take a moment to use that simple device that has doubtless saved thousands of lives. This kind of senseless death deeply saddens me. It did not have to happen.
Like many Missoulian readers, I have driven that stretch of Interstate 90, probably hundreds of times. But, thanks to the continual urging of my then-toddler daughter, I have always worn my seat belt. Basically, our car does not move unless everyone is “belted in.”
I hope that her family, friends and others who drive and ride in vehicles in our great state will learn from this sad event — please use your seat belt always, no exceptions.
Kent Watson,
Missoula