Trail system questions

Before the City Council commits to buying property to extend the trail system, I would suggest they consider the following:

Who is this trail system to benefit? Will it be another dangerous area where local people cannot go because it will be populated by the homeless?

Are you including a line item in your budget to clean up the area monthly or bimonthly if needles and refuse accumulate or will you leave it to citizens to clean up?

Thank you for your forethought because another un-usable or dangerous extension to the trail system will not benefit Missoula.

Jill Straley,

Missoula

