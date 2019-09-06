Isn't it better to just walk in the woods rather than drive a machine through it? I've seen many mountain bikers on the trails I visit. Whether they are going uphill, down or leveling out, they are always looking at the ground, trying to go as fast as they dare and/or focused on driving their machine.
Recently I was nearly hit by one who was going downhill, laughing and using a bare tree root as a jump. She had to skid her bike and lay it down right at my feet and just kept laughing.
All this, not to mention how hiking, walking, being on trails is and will never be the same with bikes or machines on them. How can anyone possibly say that no harm is done by bikes? They fundamentally harm and completely destroy the true quality of being with nature.
And yes, I do own a mountain bike. I use it to ride on remote, closed roads. There are millions of miles of them.
You have free articles remaining.
"Wheels are for roads. Trails are for feet."
Leslie Worf,
Missoula