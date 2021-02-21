 Skip to main content
Train noise has gotten louder

I often hear that “people who don’t like the train horns shouldn’t have moved into that area.” The truth is the train horns were much quieter when we moved here. Back then, they were more like soft whistles. 

Then, because of the collisions at track crossings, the warning sound was increased tremendously. Although overkill for a residential area, this is a good thing, as those crossings are dangerous. But because the sound is so hard on people who live around crossings, communities around the country have put in Quiet Zones. These are often federally supported.

If in doubt, stand next to a crossing as a train approaches.

The recent Moon directory for Montana gives some insight into what people from outside our community think about it. The Moon directory is a popular travel guide. Check out the Missoula accommodations section, where it says, “Also, no matter where you stay, bring ear plugs, as trains do run through town.”

Let’s get this fixed so it doesn’t keep coming up year after year.

I really appreciate the groups of local people working on this issue, the Missoulian for their recent article, Montana Rail Link for their support and the city for making it a priority.

Troy Savage,

Missoula

