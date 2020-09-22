 Skip to main content
Train noise

Several months ago, I sent two letters to the Missoulian regarding easy to accomplish reduction of the unnecessarily loud 4-5 a.m. eight horn blasts from trains moving at 5 mph at the two crossings affecting the lower Rattlesnake. You can hear the echo bounce 4-5 times across the entire city. The crossing across from Albertsons to one business is blocked by a large locked gate 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. By adding two more car blocking gates at a cost of $125K to the Duncan street crossing, we could establish a "Missoula Quiet Zone" similar to the one successfully functioning for two years in Helena (google it) where blowing the horn is optional for the engineer.

The Mayor's office ignored my call; the Washington Corp never returned my calls. Apparently, they don't care. These horn blasts awaken thousands of Missoula residents early every morning, and many can't get back to sleep.

Solutions: Option 1: no horn blast eastern crossing with locked gate, and "Quiet Zone" Duncan crossing. Option 2: for urban crossings with trains moving 5 mph, especially at night, reduce the decibel volume, find a way to direct the sound forward. 3) No train arrivals/departures 12-6 a.m. 

Rolfe Holle,

Missoula

