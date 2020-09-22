Train noise

Several months ago, I sent two letters to the Missoulian regarding easy to accomplish reduction of the unnecessarily loud 4-5 a.m. eight horn blasts from trains moving at 5 mph at the two crossings affecting the lower Rattlesnake. You can hear the echo bounce 4-5 times across the entire city. The crossing across from Albertsons to one business is blocked by a large locked gate 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. By adding two more car blocking gates at a cost of $125K to the Duncan street crossing, we could establish a "Missoula Quiet Zone" similar to the one successfully functioning for two years in Helena (google it) where blowing the horn is optional for the engineer.