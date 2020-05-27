Tranel a committed, qualified candidate for PSC

My name is Zara Morris and I am finishing my junior year at Hellgate High School. I have participated in many youth-led walkouts and strikes, including the Missoula Youth Climate Strike and the March for Our Lives protests. I also helped found and now co-lead the Hellgate High School Democrats, a chapter of the High School Democrats of America.

As an engaged high schooler who will not be able to vote this year, I am deeply concerned about this election and the potential it has to negatively influence my future, and the future of the planet.

My mother, Monica Tranel, is one candidate I am confident will keep Montanans’ best interests at heart as a Public Service Commissioner. She has over two decades of necessary experience fighting for consumers and renewable energy, keeping money in the pockets of Montanans. Monica will bring a voice of professionalism and reason to the current commission, and I know that she is committed to bringing a reliable, renewable and affordable energy future to her home state of Montana.

I have seen firsthand how committed and qualified my mom is, and I am grateful that she is taking action and making change.

Zara Morris,

Missoula

