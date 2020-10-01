 Skip to main content
Tranel best choice for PSC

Tranel best choice for PSC

As one of the “deplorable” Trump supporters, I urge independents and Republicans to cast your vote for Monica Tranel for the Public Service Commission (PSC). I checked out her credentials and she is so far above Jennifer Fielder it is pitiful. First impressions mean a lot to me, and Fielders' attitude has turned me off from day one. I really do not trust her especially after the untrue comments about Champ Edmunds and my friend, Will Deschamps, prior to the primary election.

We need an individual in the PSC who is knowledgeable and has common sense. Monica Tranel has a bachelor's from Gonzaga, a law degree from Rutgers, worked for Senator Conrad Burns, and the PSC. She is an eastern Montana ranch girl, and meets all the criteria to serve on the PSC. Let's give her a shot.

Bill Meadows,

Trout Creek

