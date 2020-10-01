Tranel best choice for PSC

As one of the “deplorable” Trump supporters, I urge independents and Republicans to cast your vote for Monica Tranel for the Public Service Commission (PSC). I checked out her credentials and she is so far above Jennifer Fielder it is pitiful. First impressions mean a lot to me, and Fielders' attitude has turned me off from day one. I really do not trust her especially after the untrue comments about Champ Edmunds and my friend, Will Deschamps, prior to the primary election.