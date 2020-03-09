Tranel can turn MT into energy leader

I have been a solar user for over 20 years. It is finally becoming affordable partly because the price of batteries has gone down significantly.

Our Montana Public Service Commission is broken and it’s costing us money and a sustainable energy future. Monica Tranel has the experience and fight to make Montana an energy leader in today’s economy.

Tranel was raised on a ranch in eastern Montana with her nine siblings and lives with her three daughters and husband. She has competed in two Olympics and has a World Championship Gold for the U.S. Women’s Rowing Team.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Tranel has more than two decades of experience fighting for consumers and renewable energy, as an attorney, arguing in front of the PSC and in the courtroom.

Your utility rates are going up because the PSC has become a rubber stamp for monopolies and their shareholders, rather than a voice for Montanans. The PSC is stalling our transition to renewable energy with biased and unsound regulation. Commissioners have been caught on "hot mics" talking about killing solar projects and stating that wind turbines cause cancer!

We need Monica Tranel to help us obtain sustainable energy in Montana.

Suzanna McDougal,

Hamilton

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0