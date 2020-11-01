Tranel dedicated to deliver results

Monica Tranel is an exceptional candidate for the Montana Public Service Commission. The PSC sets rates and enforces service quality provided by investor-owned monopoly utilities — electric, natural gas, water, wastewater, transportation and “legacy” telecom companies. It is required to balance the interests of ratepayers with the public’s need to maintain financially sound utilities capable of delivering reliable service.

We were raised on Montana cattle ranches. I know Tranel's work ethic is strong. She is honest and smart. Twenty years ago, we met playing women’s hockey in Missoula. Tranel shows the strength and dedication it takes to deliver results. As a rower for Team USA at two Summer Olympics, she demonstrated a determination to succeed.

Unlike her opponent, Tranel has 20 years of work experience that’s relevant to the PSC — as legal counsel to U.S. Sen. Conrad Burns, as a PSC staff attorney, as attorney on the Montana Consumer Counsel and as a private attorney arguing cases in front of the PSC and the courts.

Tranel also comes from a Republican family background. She is a Democratic candidate because both parties have changed and evolved. She would be a valuable asset for Montana on the PSC no matter one's political leanings.

Jan Anderson,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0