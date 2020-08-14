You have permission to edit this article.
Tranel extremely qualified for PSC

In too many elections, the Public Service Commissioner (PSC) boxes are left unchecked because most Montanans barely know it exists, let alone what it does. That’s why it’s currently stacked with corporate politicians, and that’s why those of us who are finally getting the connection between economic injustice and environmental suicide should take note. The PSC’s job is to decide Montana energy policy in favor of renewables versus fossil fuels.

State Sen. Jennifer Fielder is running against Monica Tranel for the open PSC District 4 seat which includes Missoula. Fielder was the elected official who helped spread the vicious rumor of the fictitious "antifa" roaring down I-90 to spread havoc in Missoula, which led to the violent attack by self-appointed vigilantes against a young man on the courthouse lawn. She is funded by the fracking industry, including two billionaire brothers who believe that "biblical law" should supplant secular law.

Tranel, on the other hand, is merely extremely qualified. Montanans who are rightly concerned with existential issues of justice and healthy ecosystems should be up in arms about this race. It’s no exaggeration to say that our future depends on paying attention to politics that decide whether we thrive or fry.

Bill LaCroix,

Victor

 

