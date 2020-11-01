 Skip to main content
Tranel fights for consumers

Tranel fights for consumers

The Montana Public Service Commission sets the rates we pay for utilities. The current commission takes its marching orders from the utilities they are supposed to regulate.

Monica Tranel competed twice in the Olympics and won a World Championship Gold for the U.S. Women's Rowing Team, taking three silvers and picking up a bronze.

Tranel will be the first commissioner in years representing Montanans, not giant corporations who shamelessly extort Montana’s utility customers with totally unwarranted rate hikes.

For over two decades she has been fighting for consumers as an attorney. Tranel has kept $10 million in Montanans' pockets from NorthWestern Energy, who tried to have consumers pay for their mismanagement of Colstrip.

Her opponent, Jennifer Fielder, has no experience in regulating monopolies. She is best known as a fierce opponent of public lands. Imagine Russian oligarchs and Chinese party officials owning pristine lands and restricting access to what was once America’s crown jewel.

And while some say that Jennifer Fielder would be a “breath of fresh air,” the truth is that adding Fielder to the mix would be like pouring a tank of gasoline on a dumpster fire!

Klaus von Stutterheim,

Seeley Lake

