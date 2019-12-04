On Wednesday, Nov. 27, under the title "Finding Montana's Best" and the lead "Montana Greats," on page C4, was this story:
"Broadview: Monica Tranel, Rowing: Go figure — an Olympic Rower from a tiny landlocked ag community in Central Montana. But that's just what Tranel did, winning a gold medal with the U.S. eights crew at the 1995 world championships, taking three silvers, picking up one bronze and finishing fourth at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Born in Big Horn, Wyoming, Tranel also competed in the 2000 Olympics. She attended high school at Billlings Central, college at Gonzaga and earned a law degree from Rutgers; a lawyer, she has lived in Helena and now Missoula."
I am pretty sure the Missoulian's sports writers are nonpartisan in most regards. So is the race for Montana Public Service Commission. Go figure.
After a report like this from the Missoulian (though I am sure it was not intended as a political endorsement), it becomes unlikely that this paper will ever report that Monica Tranel is not a great candidate vying for election to the PSC. She deserves our support.
George Hart,
Missoula