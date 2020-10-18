Jennifer Fielder has failed Montanans and continues to misrepresent her track record. Let’s set the record straight.

Independence:

Fielder has spread conspiracy theories and denied science while taking funding from groups like the Montana Oil & Gas PAC (2012).

Monica Tranel has broad support. Including union workers, school teachers and health providers, Tranel has more donors than any other PSC candidate. Tranel's campaign contributions are disclosed and available online.

Conservation:

Fielder runs an out-of-state organization with the goal of transferring and selling federal public lands. She is on the 2020 League of Conservation Voters’ “Dirty Dozen” list along with the top 12 most anti-environment candidates across the U.S.

Tranel has been endorsed by Dr. Steve Running, Amy Cilimburg and Montana Conservation Voters.

Work ethic:

As a senator, Fielder skipped out on 17% of the 2019 legislative session.