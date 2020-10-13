Tranel has the direct technical edge

Regarding Fielder endorsement: One sentence should have said it all. Tranel clearly has the direct technical edge. The main argument for voting for Fielder for the PSC seems to be that she is a republican. An endorsement opinion from our paper should not be an unpaid ad for one candidate but a reasoned comparison providing evidence for the position taken. Monica Tranel is the candidate who best stands for the rule of law and sustainable, affordable energy for Montanans.