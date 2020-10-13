Tranel has the expertise and personality to work for Montana

Fielder served for seven years in the state legislature but endorses armed takeovers of public lands and National Wildlife Refuges and helped spread lies about Antifa coming to Missoula. Fielder belongs to the “.38 Special” – a group unwilling to cross party lines and often at odds with other Republican legislators. In the primary election, Fielder described her fellow Republican candidates, Will Deschamps and Richard Edmonds: “Frankly, one's not very bright, and the other one's not very honest, and neither one has a strong work ethic.” (Missoulian, May 7, 2020). This attitude toward her colleagues is exactly what has led to the PSC’s dysfunction. If Fielder can’t respect her own party members, how will she represent her constituents?