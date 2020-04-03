Tranel has what Montana Public Service Commission needs

The word is out: Monica Tranel is running as a Democrat for the seat on Montana Public Service Commission (PSC) District 4, which includes Missoula, Ravalli, Powell, Granite, Mineral and Sanders counties. That position will be vacated by term-limited Bob Lake of Hamilton.
Now more than ever, it is important to elect a highly qualified candidate like Tranel. She was raised on a ranch in eastern Montana and now lives in Missoula with her husband and three daughters, and has a private law practice. She was educated at Gonzaga and Rutgers universities.
She has hands-on legal experience dealing with matters pertinent to what the PSC was created to do. One of the major duties of the PSC is to balance the profits of monopoly utilities like NorthWestern Energy (NWE) while assuring that the utility provides reliable, affordable and sustainable services for the long term. She served as legal attorney of the PSC and Consumer Counsel, and has argued cases before the PSC for clients seeking to provide renewable energy in Montana. She successfully represented rate-paying customers and kept over $10 million in our pockets. Tranel knows how the complicated electric utility system works and can step right into the job without a steep learning curve.
As numerous news articles reported, our current PSC is in dire need of fixing. Rancorous, sometimes childish infighting and alleged spying on colleagues have been exposed. We deserve better. Ratepayers pay over a half million dollars in combined commissioners' salaries. Fortunately, the PSC has an expert staff which sometimes disagrees with the commissioners. Tranel will add a sense of efficiency, civility, dignity and professionalism to the commission.
Tranel can bring all these qualities to bear in PSC/NWE interactions. She would see through the doublespeak when NWE claims to be environmentally conscious yet seeks to extend the life of coal-burning Colstrip Unit 4 for 25 more years. They would deliberately cause continuing pollution of millions of tons of CO2 at a time when the planet faces a growing climate crisis. Monica opposes NWE buying a majority interest in Colstrip Unit 4, which would saddle customers with an increased share in a coming $20 million boiler repair and in monumental clean-up costs.
Consider this:
- Other utilities (Washington state's Puget Sound Energy and Avista) are desperate to get out of coal-fired power and want early closure of Colstrip.
- Helena, Bozeman and Misssoula have goals to be powered by 100% renewables by 2030.
- Blackrock, the world's largest wealth management group and biggest investor in NWE, is advising clients away from coal power.
- NWE's Resource Procurement Plan blatantly ignored renewable energy and sparked considerable public outrage.
- Montana's PSC commissioned a report by the independent consulting group Synapse Energy Economics to review NorthWestern's Resource Procurement Plan. The Synapse report concluded that NWE put multiple restrictions on their computer analysis in order to show that NWE must build gas plants and keep Unit 4 going for 20 more years. It also indicated that a comparison of the costs of fossil-fuel energy to renewables underestimated considerable savings with renewables.
Having Monica Tranel on the PSC would help Montana advance toward a new energy world. Dedication and teamwork led her to two Olympics and a World Championship Gold for the United States Women's rowing team. Teamwork matters, and she has the right combination of tact, knowledge, work ethic and persuasiveness to work with the other commissioners. Her legal savvy and decades of professional experience separate her from the other candidate in the primary. She would be a tireless fighter for consumers and has impressive endorsements from citizens to county commissioners.
Please vote for Monica Tranel.
Harold Hoem,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!