Tranel has what Montana Public Service Commission needs

The word is out: Monica Tranel is running as a Democrat for the seat on Montana Public Service Commission (PSC) District 4, which includes Missoula, Ravalli, Powell, Granite, Mineral and Sanders counties. That position will be vacated by term-limited Bob Lake of Hamilton.

Now more than ever, it is important to elect a highly qualified candidate like Tranel. She was raised on a ranch in eastern Montana and now lives in Missoula with her husband and three daughters, and has a private law practice. She was educated at Gonzaga and Rutgers universities.

She has hands-on legal experience dealing with matters pertinent to what the PSC was created to do. One of the major duties of the PSC is to balance the profits of monopoly utilities like NorthWestern Energy (NWE) while assuring that the utility provides reliable, affordable and sustainable services for the long term. She served as legal attorney of the PSC and Consumer Counsel, and has argued cases before the PSC for clients seeking to provide renewable energy in Montana. She successfully represented rate-paying customers and kept over $10 million in our pockets. Tranel knows how the complicated electric utility system works and can step right into the job without a steep learning curve.