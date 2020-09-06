Tranel is best qualified for Montana Public Service Commission duties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A consequential ballot choice is down-ballot. Montana’s Public Service Commission is key to electricity rates and more. Mineral and Sanders counties’ largest employers, our timber mills, pay big power bills. Large power users such as Columbia Falls Aluminum and Smurfit-Stone have left Montana.

PSC commissioner is technical and powerful, involving a complex combination of laws, regulations and accounting to authorize power production projects that impact rates for decades. Five commissioners each get 20% of the vote.

The difference between Monica Tranel and Jennifer Fielder is stark. Fielder, a Washington transplant, has no relevant technical experience. Her billboard south of Missoula touts “Faith. Family. Freedom,” indicating she doesn’t want you to understand anything specific about the PSC job and will view it through an ideological lens. Our current PSC is dysfunctional, with commissioners stealing each other’s emails. Their decisions are overturned in court. Fielder will add to the chaos.

Monica Tranel, a lawyer raised in Montana, has years of experience advocating before the PSC and litigating on behalf of independent energy producers. She previously worked as a PSC staffer. Tranel's work ethic and energy are legend. Twice an Olympic athlete, her campaign has included a 550-mile bicycle meet and greet.