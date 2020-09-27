 Skip to main content
Tranel is by far best choice for PSC

Monica Tranel is the best choice for Public Service Commissioner representing the central west and northwest Montana region. The choice is not even close.

She knows regulatory law inside and out. Tranel served as a staff attorney for the PSC from 2001 to 2005 and worked for the Consumer Counsel from 2014 to 2016. She currently runs the Tranel Law Firm which is focused on regulatory issues before the PSC,

Montanans were shocked to see all the backbiting and childish antics in the current PSC. It's amazing to think they all belong to the same Republican Party. The kindest thing to say is that the PSC is badly in need of adult supervision.

Monica Tranel will provide the kind of calm, expert and civic-spirited voice the commission so badly needs. Vote Monica Tranel for PSC.

Alan Johnson,

Missoula

