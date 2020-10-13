Tranel is candidate with experience

I was shocked, dismayed, and disappointed that the Missoulian Editorial Board failed to support the experienced and qualified Monica Tranel over her conspiracy-theorist opponent. The idea that her opponent (who falsely claimed an Antifa caravan was plotting to invade Missoula) will “unite” the PSC is absurd.

Monica Tranel, an attorney, has presented energy issues before the PSC. She understands the numbers and the science. She is familiar with the workings of the PSC and is ready to go to work on Day One.

Few Montanans understand that very inexperienced people are currently serving on the PSC, earning salaries of $101,000+ apiece. One of the current commissioners once stood in front of the state legislature, holding his head, stating “the numbers, the numbers, I just can’t get my head around the numbers.” Another Commissioner claimed that windmills often fly off and kill people.

Monica Tranel can “get her head around the numbers.” She will serve effectively as our next PSC Commissioner.

Kathy Heffernan,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0