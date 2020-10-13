Tranel is clear choice

Monica Tranel is the clear choice for Public Service Commissioner. She is uniquely qualified to handle the duties of a PSC commissioner and has no political ax to grind unlike her opponent Jennifer Fielder who, as pointed out by the Missoulian in its endorsement of Fielder, has sympathy for the Bundys, champions transferring management of federal lands to the states, and recently “helped spread baseless rumors about Antifa supposedly traveling to Missoula to foment violence around the Black Lives Matter protests.”

My first vote for a Presidential candidate was for John F. Kennedy in 1960! At his inauguration he issued this challenge: “My fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”

Facing dual crises of a pandemic and economic peril, many Americans rightly feel let down by their country. But there is a unique power we each hold to serve our country: Vote!

Vote for candidates who will make our country work for all of us to put the common good over prosperity for the few. Once they are elected, continue engaging in American life to keep the “all” in liberty and justice for all.

Judy Matson,

Milltown

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0