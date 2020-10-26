Tranel is experienced and professional

Sen. Jennifer Fielder, in her Oct. 18 letter addressing the PSC District 4 endorsement debacle, claimed she takes a strong stand against corruption and crony capitalism. Words mean things. She says she's won awards. Indeed. For instance, she was the American Legislative Exchange Council's State Legislator of the Month in June 2019. ALEC is a corporate bill mill. Its corporate funders and lobbyists give pre-written bills at annual meetings to mostly Republican lawmakers to present and pass in state capitols across the country; all of these bills benefit the corporations' bottom lines. One of the model bills ALEC has written is the transfer of federal lands to states. During her terms in office, Sen. Fielder has requested dozens of bills in the Montana Legislature to begin this scheme. What can we expect from her on the PSC? Lower rates for consumers? Expanded energy choices? Well, we have some idea because one of the corporate funders of ALEC is, you guessed it, our own monopoly NorthWestern Energy. This is the very definition of corruption and cronyism.