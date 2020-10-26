 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tranel is experienced and professional

Tranel is experienced and professional

{{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Jennifer Fielder, in her Oct. 18 letter addressing the PSC District 4 endorsement debacle, claimed she takes a strong stand against corruption and crony capitalism. Words mean things. She says she's won awards. Indeed. For instance, she was the American Legislative Exchange Council's State Legislator of the Month in June 2019. ALEC is a corporate bill mill. Its corporate funders and lobbyists give pre-written bills at annual meetings to mostly Republican lawmakers to present and pass in state capitols across the country; all of these bills benefit the corporations' bottom lines. One of the model bills ALEC has written is the transfer of federal lands to states. During her terms in office, Sen. Fielder has requested dozens of bills in the Montana Legislature to begin this scheme. What can we expect from her on the PSC? Lower rates for consumers? Expanded energy choices? Well, we have some idea because one of the corporate funders of ALEC is, you guessed it, our own monopoly NorthWestern Energy. This is the very definition of corruption and cronyism.

Please join me in voting for the true independent, experienced, and professional voice for Montana consumers in the PSC District 4 race, Monica Tranel.

Rebecca Schmitz,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mask mandate is not working
Letters

Mask mandate is not working

Our wonderful health department is acting like a twin to Governor Newsom in California. Too often I feel like I live in Maskoula, California. …

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Political ads need to stop
Letters

Political ads need to stop

Thank you, Christine Hillegass. I am a lifelong Montanan, diehard Republican, I love my state, I love my family, and I love my friends, some o…

Trump has no plan
Letters

Trump has no plan

A debate is used to lay out your plan for the future. I did not hear one thing that Trump was going to do for the country if re-elected. I onl…

Can't relate to Gianforte
Letters

Can't relate to Gianforte

There are some voters who are voting for Greg Gianforte, the richest member of Congress and a former New Jersey resident who now wants to be t…

Daines has the endorsements
Letters

Daines has the endorsements

Democrats and their rich donors are pouring millions of dollars into the race between Senator Daines and Governor Bullock. Their goal is to de…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News