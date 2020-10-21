Tranel is more knowledgeable

I am happy the Missoulian reversed their Public Service Commission endorsement. I was flabbergasted by the initial endorsement of Jennifer Fielder. It acknowledged her extremist, conspiratorial, fringe ideology, which includes bringing the Bundys to Sanders County.

A dear friend knows firsthand how dangerous the normalizing of these ideas are. As a government employee, she was working, alone, in Sanders County, when a man pulled out his rifle and spotted it on her. The person probably wasn’t associated with Fielder’s campaign, but her ideas certainly normalize these types of actions. The experience was terrifying! As participants in a civil society, it's our duty to strip power from those who give harbor to such violent ideologies and actions.

Monica Tranel is more qualified and knowledgeable about the technical demands of the position. The Missoulian explained how she’s worked directly with the PSC. Tranel knows the laws she’ll be executing and has spent her career as a consumer advocate in the energy sector. The revised endorsement recognizes Tranel's character, embodying the civility and independence that Montanans cherish.