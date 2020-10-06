 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tranel is perfect candidate

Tranel is perfect candidate

{{featured_button_text}}

The Montana Public Service Commission is a five-member board responsible for the regulation of energy, telecommunications, water/sewer, transportation, and pipeline utilities. PSC District 4 spans Lincoln, Sanders, Mineral, Missoula, Powell, Granite, and Ravalli counties. The total square miles of these counties rivals that of New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware combined. District 4’s population is larger than that of Salt Lake City. Therefore, the board member position requires someone who can think big and consider what is best for the varying needs of the state. Monica Tranel has the experience, knowledge and forward-thinking needed to balance corporate and citizens’ rights.

Tranel has two decades of experience working with PCS and now it’s time for her to serve on the board. Her energy, teamwork, and knowledge of law and regulatory issues make her the perfect candidate for this position. She will fight out-of-state monopolies and work to keep our monthly utilities affordable. Tranel will reject hyper-partisanship to eliminate the economic blow to Montana’s rural schools, roads, and emergency responders.

A two-time Olympian, Monica Tranel has what it takes to optimize and protect our vast resources, moving us in a forward direction.

Daisy Carlsmith,

Trout Creek

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UM is telling a false narrative
Letters

UM is telling a false narrative

I love the University of Montana. Not only am I a proud alumni (I got my Ph.D. at UM), but I am a tenured professor at UM, too. My family has …

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer
Letters

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer

Last week, both the state of Montana and the city of Missoula recognized September as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. More than 22,000 America…

Gratitude for Online Academy
Letters

Gratitude for Online Academy

I want to thank the incredible teachers and staff who are working to make the Missoula Online Academy (MOA) such a positive learning experienc…

Abbott letter was misleading
Letters

Abbott letter was misleading

Rep. Abbott’s opinion letter to the Missoulian about the Montana Reinsurance Program was written in an attempt to smear the reputation of our …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News