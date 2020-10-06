Tranel is perfect candidate

The Montana Public Service Commission is a five-member board responsible for the regulation of energy, telecommunications, water/sewer, transportation, and pipeline utilities. PSC District 4 spans Lincoln, Sanders, Mineral, Missoula, Powell, Granite, and Ravalli counties. The total square miles of these counties rivals that of New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware combined. District 4’s population is larger than that of Salt Lake City. Therefore, the board member position requires someone who can think big and consider what is best for the varying needs of the state. Monica Tranel has the experience, knowledge and forward-thinking needed to balance corporate and citizens’ rights.