Tranel is perfect candidate

The Montana Public Service Commission is a five-member board responsible for the regulation of energy, telecommunications, water/sewer, transportation, and pipeline utilities. PSC District 4 spans Lincoln, Sanders, Mineral, Missoula, Powell, Granite, and Ravalli counties. The total square miles of these counties rivals that of New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware combined. District 4’s population is larger than that of Salt Lake City. Therefore, the board member position requires someone who can think big and consider what is best for the varying needs of the state. Monica Tranel has the experience, knowledge and forward-thinking needed to balance corporate and citizens’ rights.
Tranel has two decades of experience working with PCS and now it’s time for her to serve on the board. Her energy, teamwork, and knowledge of law and regulatory issues make her the perfect candidate for this position. She will fight out-of-state monopolies and work to keep our monthly utilities affordable. Tranel will reject hyper-partisanship to eliminate the economic blow to Montana’s rural schools, roads, and emergency responders.
A two-time Olympian, Monica Tranel has what it takes to optimize and protect our vast resources, moving us in a forward direction.
Daisy Carlsmith,
Trout Creek
