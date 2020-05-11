Tranel is right choice in new PSC leadership

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a member of the Energy Committee during Montana's last legislative session, I heard and debated every energy bill introduced. This includes important bills addressing renewable energy and climate change.

One thing I learned is that the Montana Public Service Commission (PSC) has real power over how Montanans get their energy, maybe even more so than our state Legislature. We need new leaders at the PSC who will guide Montana towards a renewable, affordable energy future. Monica Tranel is the right choice.

As an attorney, Tranel has experience in front of the PSC and is ready to get to work on Day One. I trust her to represent me and use the power of the PSC to fight for our future. You will get your ballots soon, and I encourage you to join me in voting for Monica Tranel.

Rep. Katie Sullivan,

House District 89,

Missoula

