Tranel knows how to fight for consumers

After watching Wednesday night’s Montana Public Service Commission Candidate Forum at the Roxy Theater, it is clear Monica Tranel is the professional, hard-working and independent voice that Montana needs on the PSC.

Throughout the forum, Tranel provided thoughtful, sensible answers to how she would fight for the people of Montana, and laid out a clear and practical vision for enacting her ideas. She is the candidate who can help guide Montana towards a renewable, reliable and affordable energy future.

The current PSC has become nothing but a rubber stamp for monopolies and their shareholders. It is apparent that the commission is broken and costing hard-working Montanans money, while also preventing our state from obtaining a sustainable energy future. The current commission has repeatedly stalled efforts to transition to renewable energy with biased and unsound regulations and continually engaged in childish behaviors, such as spying on one another’s emails. They have completely abdicated their duty to balance the interests of ratepayers with the need to provide reliable, financially sound services. The only way to fix this is by electing leaders with the know-how and work ethic to ensure that the PSC will stop bending over backwards for monopolies and start working for the people of Montana.