Tranel knows Montanans deserve fair energy rates

We all know the Public Service Commission (PSC) is broken, and that’s why Monica Tranel is running: to fix it.

In-fighting and sabotaging each other while collecting high wages are no way to protect Montanans who depend on energy needs from a monopoly. We all deserve someone who will work for us fairly, and Monica Tranel is that person.

Raised on a ranch in eastern Montana, Monica is a champion rower who has the dedication, focus and stamina to get the job done. She has fought for consumers as an attorney for over two decades and has argued in front of the PSC and in the court room, successfully saving Montanans millions from monopolies.

Monica Tranel is dedicated to change and knows Montanans deserve fair energy rates. Some of the organizations backing Monica are Montana Conservation Voters, Montana Federation of Public Employees and the Montana Rural Action Fund.

Visit tranel4psc.com for more information.

Renee Valley,

Missoula

