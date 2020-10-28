Tranel knows MT's energy industry

With political division, pandemic and economic stress, we need something upon which we can all agree. Montanans all agree that we love our last best place. That is why we are endorsing Monica Tranel for the Montana Public Service Commission.

The PSC should protect economic and natural resource interests of Montanans by allowing farmers and ranchers to retain their land and generate renewable energy with wind/solar. Did you know that Tranel brought a $200 million wind project before the PSC and that the PSC denied approval? The PSC ruled against Montanans.

We need Tranel on the PSC as an attorney who knows more about Montana’s energy industry and the workings of the PSC than anyone else. She will work for economic opportunity and more equitable utility rates.

Tranel grew up in Montana, on a working farm, and she’ll protect our pristine natural resources. She is a national champion rower and Olympian. Tranel recently biked 550 miles around her district to talk with Montanans about PSC’s role in creating economic opportunity, relieving burdensome monopoly utility rates, and conducting the PSC with the highest level of stewardship.

We only have one Montana. Electing Monica Tranel will help protect Montana for the future.