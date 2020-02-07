Tranel might want to clarify politics

We have two recent letters to the editor about Democrat Montana Public Service Commission District 4 candidate Monica Tranel. One says she ran before as a Republican, and also worked for Montana's GOP U.S. Sen. Conrad Burns; the other that she is a Democrat.

It would seem that the Missoulian might "investigate" as part of "journalism" and also that the candidate might wish to clarify her political stance, and if it has changed, specify clearly how, why. Will either happen?

We'll wait and see, particularly as the two parties seem to disagree on whether the climate is changing, etc.

John Garrity,

Missoula

