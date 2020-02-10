Tranel open about switching parties

This letter is in response to Bozeman resident Andy Boyd's letter (Feb. 3) about the supposed lack of transparency in Montana Public Service Commission candidate Monica Tranel's campaign.

I interviewed Tranel in November on my KFGM 105.5 Missoula Community Radio show, and she was more than transparent with me about having worked for former Sen. Conrad Burns who, by the way, was a Republican, not a Democratic "boogeyman." Tranel was a Republican, but it's still a free country and people are allowed to change their party affiliations.

I applaud Tranel for the courage of her convictions in realizing that the current PSC is dysfunctional. Even their own members talk about how "hyper-partisan" the environment they work in is.

And to Boyd's reference to "confronting" her? Perhaps just asking her a question would be a better way to communicate.

Monica Tranel has gone up against Northwestern Energy in court. She's a fighter.

You can listen to my interview with her here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Mjfu1iVVglmENk_3umz-WDIqveWKPNKo/view?fbclid=IwAR25HlTGDO-x5F8gjDJttlQP-WY6wPo5WNItCw3j_QlMTu0qfMyrPM2GGqQ.