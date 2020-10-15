Tranel ready to work on Day 1

In his letter (Missoulian Oct. 9), Frank Novotny of Victor endorsed Jennifer Fielder and concurred with Fielder’s longstanding ambition to auction off all federal lands to private owners.

Novotny ended with this line: “Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition.”

Whoa! Does Novotny use the words of a patriotic tune, written in response to the attack on Pearl Harbor, to suggest that America is on the brink of a civil war in 2020?

If not, then is he making a blatant threat to the safety of Public Service Commission candidate Monica Tranel?

Monica Tranel will bring a calm, steadying hand to the PSC’s business of regulating our monopoly utilities to ensure sound services and fair rates. For 20 years, Tranel has been working for you — first as staff attorney for the PSC and Montana Consumer Counsel, and later as a private attorney, focusing on regulatory issues before the PSC, water and property rights, and clean energy.