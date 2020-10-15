 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tranel ready to work on Day 1

Tranel ready to work on Day 1

{{featured_button_text}}

In his letter (Missoulian Oct. 9), Frank Novotny of Victor endorsed Jennifer Fielder and concurred with Fielder’s longstanding ambition to auction off all federal lands to private owners.

Novotny ended with this line: “Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition.”

Whoa! Does Novotny use the words of a patriotic tune, written in response to the attack on Pearl Harbor, to suggest that America is on the brink of a civil war in 2020?

If not, then is he making a blatant threat to the safety of Public Service Commission candidate Monica Tranel?

Monica Tranel will bring a calm, steadying hand to the PSC’s business of regulating our monopoly utilities to ensure sound services and fair rates. For 20 years, Tranel has been working for you — first as staff attorney for the PSC and Montana Consumer Counsel, and later as a private attorney, focusing on regulatory issues before the PSC, water and property rights, and clean energy.

She knows the industries the PSC regulates, and she knows that Montanans need someone on their side who will hold utilities accountable and lead us into a better future. Monica Tranel is ready to go to work on Day One. Now that’s the peaceful “ammunition” consumers need.

Robin Tawney Nichols,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

Look what the experts say now
Letters

Look what the experts say now

Follow the science, we’re instructed. Adhere to the protocols of the medical establishment. Do everything you’re told by the experts.

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

What was newspaper thinking?
Letters

What was newspaper thinking?

The Missoulian endorses Jennifer Fielder for the PSC because "Fielder promises to put politics aside, base her decisions on facts and keep her…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News