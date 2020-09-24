 Skip to main content
Tranel took time to answer questions

Tranel took time to answer questions

I first met Monica Tranel during her 500-mile bike trip from Lincoln County to Ravalli County to meet with her constituents. She was as fresh as a daisy despite the 90-degree heat the day she arrived at Cascade Campground. She took time during her Sanders and Mineral county visits to listen and answer questions from residents who met her along the route (masked and socially distanced).

Not all people pay much attention to the duties of the Public Service Commission. Tranel explained the job of regulating utilities and her former experience as a PSC staff attorney and her recent experience as a private attorney fighting for Montana consumers on utility rates and sustainable energy sources. Tranel was raised on an eastern Montana farm, so she knows how important affordable utilities are for the consumers.

Check out Monica Tranel, candidate for District 4 of the Montana Public Service Commission!

Betty Meyer,

Paradise

